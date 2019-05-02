Gurung signs contract extension with Jamshedpur FC

outfit FC on Thursday announced the contract extension of Indian defender in a one-year deal.

Right-back Robin has been an integral part of the squad over the last two seasons.

He featured in 13 league matches and came on as a substitute during the second half of the quarter final clash in the Super Cup against FC Goa.

On signing with FC, Robin said, "I am extremely happy to continue my journey with FC. Jamshedpur has been my second home and I am fond of the city and its people. It's been an absolute honour to wear the badge of JFC for the last two seasons and I am looking forward to bringing a lot of joy to our fans."

finished fifth last season, just missing out on a knockout berth.

