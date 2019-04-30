Augustin extends contract with Jamshedpur FC

has extended his stay at FC by signing a new one year deal, the club announced on Tuesday.

Augustin joined the club during the winter transfer market last season.

Augustin featured during the last three matches of the (ISL) for the club and managed to score a goal against Bengaluru FC.

He has been a previous ISL winner with ATK in the year 2016 and has been a stalwart for club Salgaocar, where he has played for more than six years.

On signing with FC, Augustin said, " has been my home for the last five months and I have been enjoying every moment in the city. The people are extremely warm and hospitable. I love the fans of and would like to thank the management for showing faith in me."

