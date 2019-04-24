Jamshedpur FC sign Keegan on one-year deal

-
Jamshedpur FC have completed the signing of Indian defender Keegan Pereira on a one-year deal.
Keegan, primarily a left back, started his football journey with Mumbai FC in the I-League and is remembered for his famous winning goal against Salgaocar in Cooperage stadium.
He then went on to play for Salgaocar, DSK Shivajians and Bengaluru FC with whom he went on to win the I-League twice in the 2013-14 and 2015-16 seasons and the Federation Cup twice in the 2014-15 and 2016-17 seasons.
He started his stint in the Indian Super League (ISL) with Mumbai City FC (2015) and won the coveted trophy with Atletico de Kolkata (ATK) in 2016.
His last stint was with NorthEast United where he played an important role in their first ever playoffs qualification last season.
Keegan has represented the national team 4 times and made his debut against Laos in 2016.
On signing with Jamshedpur FC, Keegan said: "I am looking forward to my new home Jamshedpur FC. I enjoyed playing in front of such a massive crowd at JRD Stadium last season and I hope this upcoming season they will continue to support the team and me so that together we can win silverware for the club."
