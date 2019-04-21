Guterres 'outraged' by Easter bombings in Sri Lanka

UN on Sunday expressed outrage over the bombings of churches and hotels in and called for "swift justice" to the perpetrators.

"The reiterates the support and solidarity of the with the people and the Government of in this difficult moment for the nation", Guterres's said.

"He commends the leadership demonstrated by the authorities and unity of the people of in the wake of the attacks."

Dujarric said: "The is outraged by the terrorist attacks on churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on Sunday, a sacred day for Christians around the world. He recalls the sanctity of all places of worship. He hopes the perpetrators will be swiftly brought to justice."

More than 200 people have been killed and over 500 wounded in the series of at least eight coordinated suicide bombings in Colombo and two other places targeting churches.

As of Sunday night in Sri Lanka, no group has taken responsibility for the attacks.

Meanwhile, has offered to help Sri Lanka.

"The offers heartfelt condolences to the great people of Sri Lanka," he tweeted. "We stand ready to help!"

Other US politicians also expressed their condolences.

Republican Senator tweeted: "As we celebrate the miracle of Easter, we hold in our hearts the victims of the senseless violence in Sri Lanka and their loved ones. We pray that they may experience God's eternal grace, comfort, and love."

"Today's heartbreaking attacks in Sri Lanka come as the country has worked hard to build a common future after years of war," Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat tweeted. "Our thoughts are with the injured & the families of those killed in today's Sunday attacks."

Senator tweeted: "I am horrified by the attacks in Sri Lanka, where so many families were celebrating such a joyous day. Praying for the victims and their loved ones."

