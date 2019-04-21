Indian warships arrive in China for naval parade

Two Indian warships, including its biggest stealth destroyer, on Sunday arrived at China's eastern port city of to participate in a Chinese naval parade which will be attended by the navies from about a dozen

on Tuesday marks the 70th year of the People's Liberation Army's on the occasion of which it will organize the PLA International Fleet Review (IFR) from April 22 to 25 during which it will showcase its naval prowess.

INS Kolkata, India's biggest the stealth destroyer, will be flanked by INS Shakti, a fleet support ship.

INS Kolkata is equipped with the latest weapons and sensors, and is capable of simultaneously engaging multiple threats from the air, sea and underwater.

INS Shakti's role is to provide fuel, provisions and munitions to warships whilst underway at sea.

Both ships are capable of operating large helicopters for tasks such as anti-submarine warfare and search and rescue.

"Participation by the Indian in the PLA Navy IFR is part of the efforts towards deepening the military-to-military relations between and China, which is in keeping with the strategic guidance provided by the leaders of both countries," the said.

"It is anticipated that the PLA Navy IFR will further this ongoing process of enhancing mutual trust and understanding. A range of professional, cultural and sports exchanges are planned. Professionally, the ships' crews will not only participate in planning and executing the parade at sea, but will also meet separately for experience sharing," it said.

