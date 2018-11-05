Halep remains on top of world tennis rankings

Romania's continued to lead the Women's Association rankings released on Monday with 6,921 points, followed by Germany's

of remained in her third place in this week's unchanged top 10, ahead of Ukraine's and Japan's Naomi Osaka, reports

Further down the rankings, climbed four positions to the 15th after she won the WTA Elite Trophy at Zhuhai in over of on Sunday.

Following her victory at the ITF 20A final on Sunday, China's Yafan Wang rocketed 10 places to the 73rd.

The current WTA rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. (Romania) 6,921 Points

2. (Germany) 5,875

3. (Denmark) 5,586

4. (Ukraine) 5,350

5. (Japan) 5,115

6. (USA) 5,023

7. (Czech Republic) 4,630

8. (Czech Republic) 4,465

9. Kiki Bertens (Netherlands) 4,335

10. (Russia) 3,415.

--IANS

gau/sed

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)