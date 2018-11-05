Halep remains on top of world tennis rankings

Romania's Simona Halep continued to lead the Women's Tennis Association rankings released on Monday with 6,921 points, followed by Germany's Angelique Kerber.
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark remained in her third place in this week's unchanged top 10, ahead of Ukraine's Elina Svitolina and Japan's Naomi Osaka, reports Efe.
Further down the rankings, Ashleigh Barty of Australia climbed four positions to the 15th after she won the WTA Elite Trophy at Zhuhai in China over Qiang Wang of China on Sunday.
Following her victory at the ITF China 20A final on Sunday, China's Yafan Wang rocketed 10 places to the 73rd.
The current WTA rankings and point scores are as follows:
1. Simona Halep (Romania) 6,921 Points
2. Angelique Kerber (Germany) 5,875
3. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 5,586
4. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 5,350
5. Naomi Osaka (Japan) 5,115
6. Sloane Stephens (USA) 5,023
7. Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 4,630
8. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 4,465
9. Kiki Bertens (Netherlands) 4,335
10. Daria Kasatkina (Russia) 3,415.
--IANS
gau/sed
