Hamid Hassan included in Afghanistan squad for WC

Right-arm has been included in the 15-member squad for the upcoming slated to be held in England and from May 30.

Hassan, a veteran of 32 ODIs, played his last 50-over game in 2016 against He has so far taken 56 wickets at a decent average of 20.58.

Remarking on the 31-year-old's inclusion, chief selector Dawlat said: "Luckily for us, the come-back of senior fast bowler is good news. However, we will take into account his form and fitness during upcoming practice matches. "

The selection committee has also kept three players--- Ikram Alikhil, and Sayed Shirzad---as reserves for the prestigious quadrennial event.

"It has been a six-month preparation process for the ICC The mission is to play inspirational in the tournament. I know there are strong teams but we will do our level best to achieve our goals," commented Ahmadzai.

"We hope to play great without any fear, and with a fighting spirit, in the tournament" added the chief selector.

The board had earlier announced that Gulbadin Naib will lead the side in the showpiece event, a move which did not go well with some of the Afghan players.

will commence their campaign against on 1st June.

Squad: Gulbadin Naib (C), (wk), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

