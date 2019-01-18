Happy to bat at any number: Dhoni

With just a handful of ODIs to be played ahead of the ICC World Cup, the No.4 slot in the Indian batting order is still up for grabs and with former Dhoni staking a strong claim with a hat-trick of half-centuries against Australia, it will be interesting to see if the team management persists with him in the quadrennial event.

Ask Dhoni, who was on Friday promoted to the No. 4 spot and ended up belting a 114-ball unbeaten 87 to guide to a maiden 2-1 ODI series win against the Kangaroos in their own backyard, the 37-year-old is "happy to bat at any number".

"It is not about where you want to bat; I am happy to bat at any number and after playing for 14 years I can't say that I don't want to bat at number six and want to bat at four," said Dhoni, who was adjudged the Man-of-the-Series.

Dhoni's selfless approach was echoed by none other that his successor Virat Kohli, who said "nobody is more committed to Indian than Dhoni."

Kohli also heaped praises on middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav, who despite being benched for the opening two ODIs, grabbed the opportunity with both hands in the final ODI, as the right-hander scored an unbeaten 61 and more importantly forged an 121-run unbeaten stand with Dhoni to see home by 7 wickets.

"It wasn't a great wicket to bat on, so we had to take it deep, but they were professional in getting the job done. We were a bit nervous but two set batsmen in knew exactly what they wanted to do. Kedar with bat and ball is always handy. We have been here for a long time," he said.

Dhoni also praised Jadhav's efforts saying: "Kedar did a great job in playing unorthodox shots and it is important to hit boundaries."

Similarly, man-of-the-match Yuzvendra Chahal also made the most of the opportunity, returning 6/42 to restrict the hapless Aussies for a meagre 230 at the MCG.

Commenting on the leg-spinner's effort, Kohli said: We wanted to get in a good combination. We wanted to give Kuldeep (Yadav) a rest and we don't want to be too predictable as well. Chahal came in and bowled beautifully. 6/42 was magnificent."

"It's been an amazing tour for us. We drew the T20 series, won the Test and the ODI series. If someone gave me these results before the tour I would have taken it with both hands."

"I am really grateful and proud of the side. It was a collective effort. We are feeling confident and balanced as a side with in mind. Few games against and few more back home to strengthen the areas that we need to work on as a team," Kohli added.

