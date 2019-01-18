JUST IN
India win 3rd ODI to claim series

IANS  |  Melbourne 

India rode a third consecutive half-century by former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni to defeat Australia by seven wickets in the third One-Day International (ODI) here on Friday.

The visitors thus clinched the three-match series 2-1.

Dhoni anchored the innings with a steady unbeaten 87 off 114 balls as the Indians chased down the 231-run target with four balls to spare.

