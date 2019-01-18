Espanyol in Copa del Rey quarter-finals

defeated 3-1 in the second leg of their knockout stage tie to advance to the quarter-finals 5-3 on aggregate.

In the wake of the 2-2 draw in the first leg in Villarreal, promised that his team would be playing for the win from the opening whistle at in Barcelona, reports

The hosts were dominant in the opening minutes here on Thursday, yet worked their way into the contest.

While both teams showed ambition, Espanyol were the more determined and their intensity bore fruit in the 32nd minute, when Villarreal's Pepe Castaño dragged down in the area and the referee awarded a penalty.

converted to put Espanyol up 1-0 on the night and 3-2 on aggregate.

The supporters at the RCDE were still celebrating the goal when defender obstructed Javi Puado and the referee again pointed to the spot.

This time, Iglesias, the club's leading scorer, took the shot and increased Espanyol's advantage to two goals.

Samu Chukwueze pulled back a goal for Villarreal in the 42nd minute and the visitors created some nervous moments for the home side in the second half, including a direct free kick by Layun that hit the post.

But Iglesias -- celebrating his 26th birthday -- settled the question in the 73rd minute with his second goal of the night.

