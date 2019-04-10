Harassed for political post, FB user to move CERT-In

A Delhi-based user, visited by a to verify if he is the one who had written a post with political content, on Wednesday said he would take to the cyber crime cell at the Indian (CERT-In).

Disappointed at the Facebook's response, he told IANS no satisfactory action on part of the had left him with no alternative but to drag to the law enforcement agencies dealing with cyber crimes.

"Since there has been no action from Facebook to look into the harassment I went through when a did physical verification at my home for posting a political content -- and not for a political ad as the company has been emphasising -- I am left with no choice but to take the legal course," he told IANS.

The CERT-In is part of the Ministry of Electronics and (MeitY) and the government's nodal agency to deal with cyber crimes and cyber security threats.

The got the shock of his life when a Facebook knocked at his door to verify if he is the one who wrote a post with political content and asked for his Aadhaar card to verify his credentials.

Facebook has denied any such measure in place in as the world's largest democracy goes to polls. This kind of behaviour has not been seen or reported earlier even at the global level as several countries have faced elections with Facebook trying to curb misinformation.

Physical verification of a user is gross violation and unwarranted under the ambit of the Act, 2000.

According to Pavan Duggal, country's top and a senior advocate, the user can sue Facebook and even the government for allowing such activities under its nose that infringes on the privacy of a user.

