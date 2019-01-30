Facebook paid teenagers $20 to access their data: Report

has been secretly paying people to install a " Research" Virtual Private Network (VPN) that lets the company access user's data.

According to a report, the was running the Research programme to gather data on usage habits, and it has no plans to stop.

The app is similar to Facebook's Onavo Protect app that banned in June and was removed in August.

sidesteps the and rewards teenagers and adults to download the Research app and give it root access to network traffic in what may be a violation of policy so that the can decrypt and analyse their phone activity, reported.

Since 2016, Facebook has been paying users aged 13 to 35 up to $20 per month, plus referral fees, to sell their privacy by installing the iOS or "Facebook Research" app.

Facebook even asked users to screenshot their order history page.

The programme is administered through beta testing services Applause, BetaBound and to cloak Facebook's involvement, and is referred to in some documentation as "Project Atlas" -- a fitting name for Facebook's effort to map new trends and rivals around the globe.

