Hyderabad pips Mumbai in wooing talent: LinkedIn

has replaced to join the top three cities when it comes to attracting talent -- Delhi- and Bengaluru being the other two, respectively -- while and skills are the most sought-after in the country, a report said on Wednesday.

According to the Microsoft-owned professional network, which has more than 55 million members in India, is a leading position being hired for across industries.

Software and IT services, and finance, followed by and education were seen as the largest industries on the platform, said the company in the second edition of " Workforce Report (Professional Edition) H2 2018" that examined trends between July-December 2018.

"We have seen that and are the most sought-after jobs in 2018 in across industries, as well as for talent moving outside India," said Mahesh Narayanan, - India,

"Another interesting finding is making it amongst the top three cities attracting talent, preceding at number four. The broader goal is to use these insights to inform policy-making in the skills, education and employment sectors," Narayanan added.

Finance, wellness and fitness, real estate, legal and entertainment were seen as the top five fastest-growing industries in the second half of 2018.

Healthcare emerged among the top 5 industries in five cities, including and

"Even in the rapidly growing wellness and fitness industry, there was a high demand for software engineers, particularly among related web and mobile applications, data analytics and online pharmaceutical players," said the report.

The role of a is gaining prominence in the legal and

At the city level, Mumbai and New saw a heavy focus on management skills whereas Bengaluru saw a greater focus on technical and programming skills.

Globally, the US continues to be the top destination outside for work, with one in three emigrants from India moving to the US.

"The UAE, Canada, the UK and were seen as the next four top destinations attracting talent from India. Together, 70 per cent of emigrants moved from India to these five destinations," the findings showed.

saw the largest in-demand corridor -- combined in-demand migration into and out from India and

--IANS

na/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)