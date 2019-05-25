Harry to join Queen at a lunch with Trump in June

Britain's will join at a private lunch with US and his wife in June, according to

The lunch will take place on June 3 -- the first day of Trump's three-day state visit to the UK.

Harry's wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is not expected to attend the lunch as she has not resumed public engagements since the birth of their son Archie Harrison, reported.

The last week revealed the schedule for Trump's three-day visit.

The US and the First Lady will be officially welcomed at in by the Queen, and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

The will then host a private lunch for her guests before inviting them to view a specially curated exhibition, showcasing items of historical importance to the US.

and alongside Andrew, the Duke Of York, will also visit to lay a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior.

The US leader will have a breakfast meeting with outgoing UK along with senior UK and US business leaders.

On June 5, the along with Prince and her visitors will attend commemorations for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings at Southsea Common in

The event -- where over 300 World War II veterans will also be present -- will include a musical performance, readings and military displays, including a flyover of 25 modern and historical aircraft.

From the UK, the Trumps will travel to Normandy on the invitation of French to continue D-Day commemorations.

and Macron will also hold a bilateral meeting.

Trump will also visit for a meeting with Irish

--IANS

soni/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)