N. Korean missile tests violated UN sanctions: US NSA

North Korea's missile launches earlier this month violated resolutions, US said on Saturday in an apparent change in Washington's stance on the tests.

Trump initially declared he was "not happy" with the missile tests carried out on May 4 and 9 but then played down their importance by calling them "standard stuff".

"In terms of violating resolutions, there is no doubt about that," Bolton told reporters in in advance of the US President's four-day visit to

"I think the and are going to talk about making sure the integrity of the resolutions are maintained," he said, referring to a Monday summit meeting between Japanese and Trump.

It is the first time that a in described the North Korean tests as violating UN sanctions. Until now, both and the US downplayed the launches, which were supervised by North Korean leader

Bolton said that fully supports efforts by the Japanese to meet with Kim without any preconditions, reported.

According to him, the already had "two unconditional meetings with Kim Jong-un" in and and that he did not see "anything untoward" in Abe pursuing a similar meeting with the North Korean leader.

Bolton said the US had not heard much from since the summit in February, which ended abruptly after Trump rejected Kim's suggestion that lift the most painful of sanctions imposed on his country since 2016 in exchange for a partial dismantlement of its nuclear weapons programme.

"We really have not heard much from since the summit," he said, adding that US officials were "ready to have further discussions at the working level to see what progress might be made".

The US said that Trump's for Stephen Biegun, "can't wait to talk to his North Korean counterpart but they have not responded".

"He is ready at any point to get on a plane and go anywhere to talk to them," he added.

During his visit, Trump will hold meetings with Abe starting Sunday and meet on Monday.

