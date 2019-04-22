Harsh Vardhan, Manoj Tiwari file nominations in Delhi

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

BJP candidates from Delhi, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, Manoj Tiwari and Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma filed their nominations on Monday, a day after the party announced their names retaining the four sitting MPs, including Ramesh Bidhuri from South Delhi.

While Harsh Vardhan filed his nomination from Chandni Chowk seat, outgoing MP Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma filed his nomination from the West Delhi constituency. BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari filed his papers from the North East parliamentary constituency.

The BJP leaders also held roadshows on the occasion, which were attended by Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

While Naqvi and Gadkari attended Harsh Vardhan's roadshow, Sitharaman was present at Verma's roadshow. Union Minister Vijay Goel attended Tiwari's roadshow, in which the presence of actor-dancer Sapna Chaudhary and rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra surprised the voters.

