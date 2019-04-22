Nine nominations filed in Punjab on first day

Nine nomination papers were filed by candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Punjab as the nomination process started on Monday.
Punjab Chief Electoral Officer S. Karuna Raju said that the nominations can be filed till April 29.
Prominent candidates to file nomination papers on the first day included Santokh Singh Chaudhary of the Congress from Jalandhar (Scheduled Caste) constituency. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh accompanied him.
Polling for all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab is scheduled to be held on May 19 in the last phase of the 2019 elections.
The main contest is between the ruling Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance and the Aam Aadmi Party.
