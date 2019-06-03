Haryana CM encourages public to cycle for good health

JUST IN
Business Standard

IANS  |  Chandigarh 

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday encouraged the public to cycle to keep themselves physically and mentally healthy.

"Cycling is an exercise that can keep you physically and mentally healthy every day by just a few minutes," Khattar tweeted on World Bicycle Day that falls on June 3.

"From today, you make cycling a part of your routine and encourage people to do it too."

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), safe infrastructure for walking and cycling is also a pathway for achieving greater health equity.

For the poorest urban sector who often cannot afford private vehicles, walking and cycling can provide a form of transport while reducing the risk of heart disease, stroke, certain cancers, diabetes, and even death.

First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 11:36 IST

