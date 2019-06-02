Unsupportive styles may have several negative health implications for children including premature and higher risk later in life, says a study.

The research found that the telomeres -- protective caps on the ends of the strands of DNA -- of participants who considered their mothers' style as "cold" were on average 25 per cent smaller compared to those who reported having a mother whose style they considered "warm".

The research has found that early-life stress is associated with shorter telomeres, a measurable biomarker of accelerated cellular and increased risk later in life.

"Telomeres have been called a genetic clock, but we now know that as early life stress increases, telomeres shorten and the risk of a host of increases, as well as premature death," said of the study Raymond Knutsen, at in the US.

"We know that each time a cell divides, the telomeres shorten, which shortens its lifespan," Knutsen added.

Interestingly, mutations in genes maintaining telomeres cause a group of resembling premature

"However, we know that some cells in the body produce an enzyme called telomerase, which can rebuild these telomeres," Knutsen said.

The study, published in the journal Biological Psychology, used data from 200 participants.

"The way someone is raised seems to tell a story that is intertwined with their genetics," Knutsen said.

