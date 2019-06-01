NMMT to set up multi-speciality hospital in Gujarat

The Nirali Memorial Medical Trust (NMMT) would set up at Navsari in Gujarat a multi-specialty hospital, to be managed by the Apollo Hospitals Group, said a NMMT official here on Saturday.
The trust was set up by A.M. Naik, Group Chairman, Larsen & Toubro, and Chairman of the National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC), in memory of his grand-daughter Nirali who succumbed to cancer aged two, to help patients without access to quality medical treatment.
An agreement to this effect was signed by Naik and Prathap C. Reddy, Chairman of Apollo Hospital.
While the NMMT will build the infrastructure, install medical equipment and appoint qualified medical and paramedical staff, the Apollo Hospital Group will offer medical expertise and facilitate operations and maintenance of the hospital.
"It's NMMT's endeavour to provide the best-in-class secondary and tertiary medical care facilities to rural and underprivileged social groups. This hospital is a momentous step in the direction of extending affordable healthcare to all," said Naik.
Reddy said: "Since inception 35 years ago, the mission of Apollo Hospitals has been to make an international standard of healthcare accessible to every individual and every endeavour we have undertaken has been a focused step towards fulfilling our mission."
--IANS
