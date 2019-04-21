Having a blast with Inaaya, films can wait: Soha

Khan, last seen in the 2018 film "Saheb, 3", says movies take a lot of time and commitment.

Asked what has kept her away from the silver screen for so long, Soha told IANS in an e-mail interview: "For me, feel like a commitment. I am having such a blast with Inaaya (her daughter) at the moment that I don't want to miss out. That's why I have been procrastinating."

The 40-year-old says nothing interesting has come her way for now. "I haven't been offered anything special that's worth being away from her (Inaaya). You know, a film has to be worth it," she said.

Soha, married to Kunal Kemmu, said, "I have got two scripts now that I have been toying with. I think it's time for me to make that leap, let's see if I do."

