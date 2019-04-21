When Paloma Faith threatened to kill neighbour's dog

-
Singer-actress Paloma Faith, who stars in the "Batman" spin-off "Pennyworth", says playing villain Bet Sykes turned her into a real-life psycho as she threatened to kill her neighbour's dog.
"I recently got into an argument with my next-door neighbour and told him I was gonna kill his dog. And I realised afterwards that I hadn't got out of character yet, and that's not really my natural behaviour... Now I am creating bad relations with people who live on my street," she said.
As well as scaring her neighbours, Faith, 37, said her co-stars were left terrified by her performance on screen, reports mirror.co.uk.
"It's very odd because people keep coming up to me on the set saying, 'I'm scared of you. It's too real, and we're really worried'. People on set are British and they know me as a person who's kind of a bit playful and stuff, and Bet's not that playful, except with people's bodies.
"When we watched the pilot, I was a little bit scared of myself because it does seem quite real."
Cold-blooded killer Bet is the villain who is pitted against young butler Alfred Pennyworth (played by Jack Bannon) and his new boss Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge), the future father of Batman Bruce Wayne.
"Pennyworth" follows the story of Alfred, who previously served as a soldier in the Special Air Service (SAS).
In the new show, which takes place in London in the Sixties, the butler sets up a security company with billionaire Thomas.
