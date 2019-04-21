Big B cracks husband-wife jokes on social media

Keeping up with the relaxed Sunday vibes, megastar on Sunday treated his fans and followers with jokes on

The 77-year-old thespian, married to actress-politician Jaya Bachchan, took to his and shared an image of him laughing.

He wrote a joke in Hindi: "Patni: Shaadi se pahele tum mujhe hotel, cinema aur na jane kahan-kahan le jate the, shaadi hui toh ghar ke baahar bhi nahi le jaate... Pati: Kya tumne kabhi kisi ko chunav ke baad prachaar karte dekha hai?".

"(Wife: Before marriage you would take me to hotels, movies and where not, but after marriage we don't even step outside the house. Husband: Have you ever seen anyone campaigning after the elections are over?)"

On the work front, Amitabh is currently busy with "Brahmastra", a fantasy adventure, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars and

