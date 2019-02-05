Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis, Union Ministers Radha Mohan Singh, Bhamre meet Anna Hazare at Ralegan Siddhi

-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh and MoS for Defence Subhash Bhamre on Tuesday met Anna Hazare at Ralegan Siddhi, supporting his demand for setting up Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in the state.
Anti-corruption crusader Hazare whose ongoing indefinite hunger strike entered the seventh day on Tuesday has lost over 5 kilograms and is in a critical condition, doctors attending to him said.
Hazare has been on a hunger strike from January 30 demanding the setting up of a Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states to address the problem of corruption.
"Annaji has lost 5.5 kg weight till now. He is in a critical condition. We have informed him. The ketone bodies in his urine are 3+ and sugar level is also reduced. We have advised him to call off the strike as soon as possible," said Dr Dhananjay Pote.
"The 81-year-old has refused to take saline or ORS offered by the doctors," added Dr Pote, who pointed out that if Hazare continues with the hunger strike, it may do irreversible damage to his kidney and brain.
Under the banner of 'Jan Andolan Satyagraha,' Anna Hazare launched his indefinite hunger strike on January 30 at his village Ralegan-Siddhi to demand the setting up of a Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states as Prime Minister Narendra Modi government "has failed" to set up the anti-corruption bodies.
