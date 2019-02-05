Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis, Union Ministers Radha Mohan Singh, Bhamre meet Anna Hazare at Ralegan Siddhi

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and MoS for Defence on Tuesday met at Ralegan Siddhi, supporting his demand for setting up at the Centre and Lokayuktas in the state.

Anti-corruption crusader Hazare whose ongoing indefinite hunger strike entered the seventh day on Tuesday has lost over 5 kilograms and is in a critical condition, doctors attending to him said.

Hazare has been on a hunger strike from January 30 demanding the setting up of a at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states to address the problem of corruption.

" has lost 5.5 kg weight till now. He is in a critical condition. We have informed him. The ketone bodies in his urine are 3+ and sugar level is also reduced. We have advised him to call off the strike as soon as possible," said Dr

"The 81-year-old has refused to take saline or ORS offered by the doctors," added Dr Pote, who pointed out that if Hazare continues with the hunger strike, it may do irreversible damage to his kidney and brain.

Under the banner of 'Jan Andolan Satyagraha,' launched his indefinite hunger strike on January 30 at his village Ralegan-Siddhi to demand the setting up of a at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states as Prime Minister government "has failed" to set up the anti-corruption bodies.

