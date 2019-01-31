HC asks government to frame uniform law related to retirement age of CAPF officials

The High Court on Thursday struck down a rule related to of the Central and (CAPFs) at 57 years and asked the to frame new norms on uniform age of for all ranks.

A bench of justices and said that rule which stipulates that officers holding post higher than the rank of commandants shall retire from service on attaining the age of 60 years and officers of other ranks shall retire from the service at the age of 57 years is unconstitutional and liable to be struck down.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the age of of members of the CAPFs up to the rank of Commandant which is at present fixed at 57 years.

The petitioner also requested the court that the retirement age should be enhanced to 60 years.

The court directed the Centre to take a decision on the retirement age which will be uniform for all members of the CAPFs irrespective of their rank. It also asked to take all consequential steps to implement this judgment within four months.

