Trinamool says opposition may soften demand for scrapping ballot papers

on Thursday hinted that the opposition parties can soften their demand for a return to ballot papers and instead they would urge the for making some percentage of the VVPAT compulsory in the Electronic Machines (EVMs).

Talking to reporters after the all-party meeting convened by the government, said that opposition parties would soon meet in this regard.

"We have informed the government that we will discuss the issue with other opposition parties," he said.

The said that the like-minded opposition parties would be meeting and try to work this out.

"If needed, we will go to and ask to make some percentage of VVPAT compulsory. This is not a decision of only. All opposition parties will take a call on it," he said.

This comes days after Opposition parties at a Kolkata rally organised by renewed their demand for scrapping EVMs.

They had also formed a four-member Committee to look into it.

The Election Commission, however, have rejected that the EVMs can be tampered.

--IANS

bns/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)