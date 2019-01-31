Delhi HC asks Centre to bring parity in CAPFs retirement age

In a move that is set to have far-reaching implications for officers of the Forces (CAPFs), the on Thursday directed the Centre to fix a uniform age for retirement for all ranks.

Presently the retirement age of officers up to the rank of Commandant in all CAPFs have been fixed at the age of 57 while those of the rank of DIG and above retire at the age of 60 years.

At present, India Tibetan Border (ITBP), (BSF) and Central Reserve Force (CRPF) have different age limits for retirement.

The same was challenged by many officers in the

Anukhar Chhibber, who represented the petitioners, said the court judgment if implemented would surely have a direct benefit to three-fourths of the force.

He said, "It will definitely be a milestone for these forces, this is discriminatory when entire force people work together how the superannuation can age for some officers be 57 and for others, it is 60."

Court has left it to the Centre to decide on the age of retirement by stating that it is up to the to take a call on whether to fix the retirement age at 57 or at 60 for everyone.

