HC grants more time to probe Asthana case

The High Court on Friday granted the CBI four more months to complete probe into an FIR filed against its former in a bribery case.

The court order came on the plea seeking extension of time to complete its probe.

The probe agency had registered the FIR against Asthana, of Police (DSP) Devender Kumar and two others accusing them of taking bribes at least five times between December 2017 and October 2018 in the case.

On January 11, the court refused to quash the FIR against Asthana, Kumar and alleged middleman and directed the CBI to conclude the probe within 10 weeks that ended on March 24.

The court said that the allegations levelled against the officers were serious in nature.

According to the CBI, Kumar fabricated the statement of Sathish Sana Babu, a witness in the case, showing it was recorded on September 26, 2018, in

According to the agency, a probe later showed that Babu was not in on that day. He was in and joined the investigation only on October 1, 2018, the CBI added.

--IANS

ak/akk/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)