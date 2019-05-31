Children 'whitening faces to avoid racism' in Britain

Children as young as 10 are whitening their faces to avoid being subjected to racist in Britain, a child protection group has warned, as police struggle to stem a rising tide of hate crimes against minors.

A total of 10,571 racially-motivated hate crimes against children -- an average of 29 a day -- were recorded by police in 2017-18, the to Children (NSPCC) revealed in a report on Thursday.

Toddlers and even babies were among those targeted.

That number is now a fifth higher than it was just three years ago, and is growing at a rate of about 1,000 new crimes a year.

The charity's report, based on police records in regions across Britain, has said that since the Brexit referendum in 2016, the crisis has swelled so severely that children yet to reach their first birthday are counted among the victims.

The group also said that children using their Childline service are suffering verbal racist in public, and are resorting to drastic measures in an effort to stem the attacks.

"I've been bullied ever since I started school. The bullies call me nasty names; it makes me feel so ashamed. My friends won't hang out with me anymore because people started asking why they were friends with someone who had dirty skin," a 10-year-old girl said in a statement provided by the NSPCC.

"I was born in the UK but bullies tell me to go back to my own country. I don't understand because I'm from the UK. I've tried to make my face whiter before using make up so that I can fit in. I just want to enjoy going to school."

A total of 71,251 racist hate crimes were recorded in England and in 2017-18, a 14 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

Hate crimes based on victims' sexual and gender orientations, religion and disabilities are all rising rapidly as well, but race-based attacks still constitute the majority of hate crimes -- with an average of eight such crimes reported an hour, the NSPCC added.

