Heavy snow in Himachal till Friday

An intense cold wave saw most parts of Himachal Pradesh shivering on Wednesday, with the weather bureau forecasting heavy rains and snowfall till Friday.
The State Disaster Management Authority has issued a travel advisory following an avalanche warning in the high hills by the Manali-based Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE).
The SASE issued the avalanche threat for Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla, Kinnaur and Kullu districts till Thursday.
A government spokesperson said the district administrations have been advised to keep search and rescue teams on standby and asked people to avoid travel.
Shimla saw a rise in night temperature at 5.7 degrees Celsius owing to cloudy conditions.
Popular tourist destination Manali, which is yet to experience snow, recorded a low of 5.8 degrees Celsius.
Kalpa in Kinnaur district saw the night temperature at minus 4.2 degrees Celsius, while it was 3.8 degrees in both Dalhousie and Dharamsala towns.
The western disturbances -- storm systems originating from Caspian Sea and moving across the Afghanistan-Pakistan region -- will be active in the region till Thursday, Met Office Director Manmohan Singh told IANS.
Under the influence of an active western disturbance, rain and snowfall are likely to occur at most places in the state till Thursday, he said.
There are chances of heavy snowfall at some places in Kullu, Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla, Kangra and Kinnaur districts.
--IANS
vg/in/mr
