Snow, rain in J&K till Friday

Rain and fresh snowfall started in on Wednesday as the Met forecast inclement during the next 48 hours till Friday.

"While the plains of the will receive rain, higher reaches both in Jammu and valley region will receive moderate to heavy snowfall," a Met said.

There have been nightlong rains in the while fresh snowfall occurred in the mountains, including on the Pir Panjal range, the added.

recorded 1 degree Celsius while Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded minus 0.6 and minus 4.6 respectively.

In the Ladakh region, Leh recorded minus 4.3, Kargil minus 16 and Drass minus 6.3 degrees Celsius.

Jammu city was at 11.6, Katra 10.8, Batote 1.4, Bannihal 1 and Bhaderwah was at 2 degrees Celsius.

--IANS

sq/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)