Fresh snowfall closes Jammu-Srinagar highway

Fresh snowfall in the Bannihal sector on Wednesday forced closure of the Jammu- highway.

The was set to allow one-way traffic from to on Wednesday, but the decision was reviewed as weather deteriorated all along the- nearly 300 km long road.

"Nightlong rains triggered shooting stones in some portions of the highway in Ramsoo-Ramban sector.

"Right now, the highway is closed for traffic. The decision will be again be reviewed depending upon the weather," a said.

The Met has forecast widespread rain and snow in and during the next 48 hours till Friday.

--IANS

