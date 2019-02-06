JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

Trump-Kim summit2.0 on Feb 27-28

Business Standard

Fresh snowfall closes Jammu-Srinagar highway

IANS  |  Jammu 

Fresh snowfall in the Bannihal sector on Wednesday forced closure of the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

The Traffic Department was set to allow one-way traffic from Srinagar to Jammu on Wednesday, but the decision was reviewed as weather deteriorated all along the- nearly 300 km long road.

"Nightlong rains triggered shooting stones in some portions of the highway in Ramsoo-Ramban sector.

"Right now, the highway is closed for traffic. The decision will be again be reviewed depending upon the weather," a traffic official said.

The Met has forecast widespread rain and snow in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 48 hours till Friday.

--IANS

sq/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 09:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements