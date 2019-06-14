Major Brands to invest Rs 260 cr in network expansion

Brands (India), the Indian franchisee for several international products, will be investing around Rs 260 crore over the next four years in expanding its network and setting up a warehouse in South India, a top said on Friday.

He also said while opening its outlets in malls in cities, the company will also be enterering Tier II cities.

"We plan to invest about Rs 260 crore over the next four years in expanding our outlets and also setting up a warehouse in South We want to double our network in four year's time," Brands (India) told mediapersons here.

"Currently, we have 160 standalone outlets for different brands. In addition we are also present in several big under shop-in-shop model," he said.

Major Brands represents several international products in and has opened exclusive outlets. The company has launched brands like Aldo, Aldo Accessories, Charles & Keith, Inglot, Lasenza, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Call it Spring, and Works.

According to Ved, the owners of two international brands have shown interest in sourcing products from for local and export markets.

He was here to open the premium perfume and cosmetics Works outlet in the

Ved also said that apart from retail sales, gifting is a big segment for which the company will be talking to various corporates.

Speaking about the outlets for different brands, he said that it differs from brand to brand. The outlets are sized between 200 sq ft to 2,500 sq ft.

"We prefer to have our outlets in malls where zoning is done properly. In the case of an existing mall, one can get numbers like footfalls, market size for the international brands," he added.

Ved, however, ruled out Major Brands housing all the brands under one as it will not benefit the company.

