CCTVs in Maharashtra's Monkey Hill avert railway accident

The cameras installed in the area in the section of the railways between and in have started paying dividends, with these helping to avert a major accident by recording a landslide on the tracks.

told IANS on Friday: "A major accident was averted after cameras and installed in the Mumbai- mountain section of Central Railway alerted the authorities of a landslide on the rail tracks on Thursday night at near Lonavala."

She said the recording of the landslide by the cameras helped the railway personnel switch off the overhead electric cable supply and stop rail traffic on time.

According to her, the railways take extra precautions in this section during the monsoons owing to the risk of landslides.

Following incidents of landslides, the railways decided to install closed-circuit television cameras in vulnerable areas, she said.

The railways started installing CCTV cameras in the area in recent times, said.

The have installed over 48 cameras in the 12 km-long stretch.

The section is a mountain passage for the Central Railway with a total of 28 tunnels located between Palasdari and Khandala in

The said that was halted following the landslides in this section. The train was pulled back to following the landslide, the said, adding that railway personnel cleared the debris from the tracks within hours and normal traffic has been restored.

