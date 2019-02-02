Want to play something fun, easy going: Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande, who is currently riding high on the success of her debut film "Manikarnika: The of Jhansi", says she now wants to star in something which is "fun" and "easy going".

Asked what kind of scripts is she looking for, Ankita told IANS here: "I want to really do something which is really fun. Like where I can be myself and don't have to be very serious about the character. Roles like will be there (with me) forever.... But yes, I want to play something which is easy going sorts."

Has she signed anything yet?

"There are many things coming my way," added the "Pavitra Rishta" actress, who played in the latest release.

Directed by Kangana Ranaut, "Manikarnika: The of Jhansi" tells the story of Rani Lakshmibai, one of the key leaders in the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

The epic biographical period drama also stars Kangana as It also features Danny Denzongpa, and among many others.

--IANS

dc/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)