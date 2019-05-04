How an app changed life for a comedian

Kumar, who hails from a small town in Jharkhand, has amassed a fan following on platforms with his sense of

He has built a following of over 1.7 million fans on the Vigo app and through his long-form content channel PRIKISU on YouTube, he set an example of how an app like Vigo can help those in places with less or no opportunity, to get noticed.

insists his foray in Vigo happened "accidentally" when he stumbled upon the app while searching for a video app. Initially, he along with his close friends used the app to watch entertaining videos.

Inspired by those videos, they started making their own comedy videos, one of which hit over 50,000 likes overnight. That motivated them to make more such videos.

"I come from a place where entertainment is rare. is non existing. Initially it was a struggle but we were motivated and ambitious," said in a statement.

