How Chinese hackers got hold of US NSA tools

Chinese state-sponsored hackers got some of the US National Agency's tools and they repurposed these tools to allies of the US and private firms in and in 2016, reported.

Rather than stealing the code, the agents captured it from an NSA on their own computers, said the report on Monday, citing research by cybersecurity firm

The repurposed American tools were used by contractors to carry out attacks in at least five places - Belgium, Luxembourg, Vietnam, the and Hong Kong, according to the research.

Scientific research organisations, educational institutions and computer networks were among the targets.

Instead of naming explicitly in its research, identified the attackers as the Buckeye group, the cybersecurity firm's own term for hackers that the has identified as a Chinese Ministry of State operating out of Guangzhou, report said.

The Buckeye group has been active since at least 2009, when it began mounting a string of espionage attacks, mainly against organisations based in the US, Symantec's response attack investigation team wrote in a blog post.

--IANS

gb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)