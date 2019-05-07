New films in newcomers' kitty even before debut

Whether it is Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya -- all these young debutantes signed their second film even before their first big film hit the big screen.

While they find it more than exciting, an expert believes that the demand for diverse content and popularity on makes these newcomers stars even before the release of their

Last year, Sara made her debut with "Kedarnath". Soon after, the commercial potboiler "Simmba" released.

Ananya and Tara, who are getting launched with "Student Of The Year 2", have already signed for "Pati Patni Aur Woh" and "Marjaavaan" respectively.

On the opportunities coming her way, Ananya, daughter of Chunky Panday, said: "I think this is a very exciting time to be here. I think for my casting of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' the makers saw my ad film which I did for a brand and they decided to cast me in the film.

"I am thankful for the chance and I have a lot more work to do in cinema."

According to trade Atul Mohan, the rise in demand of different content and stories is opening up the space for new talent, and producers are taking calculated risk by signing them.

"If we look at all the three youngsters, they are already popular among millennials on even before their film release. When a production house signs a talent, the audience can see who is launching them. If is launching a talent, he must have seen some amount of potential in them.

"Youngsters these days, thanks to social media, are building their fan following even before their hit the big screen. So there is a desire that the audience have to watch them in the cinema," Mohan said.

He said that gone were the days when earnings of an actor's debut film became the deciding factor.

"It is the talent really. If the audience loved you on-screen and the film did average business, even then a newcomer can bag a good film. Perhaps reviews from audience and critics matters."

Tara, who has been associated with showbiz for a while, feels she is lucky to have more on her lap even before her maiden movie released.

"I have just finished shooting for 'Marjaavaan' and I will start working on 'RX 100' remake, which is Ahan Shetty's debut. It rarely happens to any newcomer that she gets a chance to work in three films in a year. My second film got over even before the release of my debut.

"When I gave an audition for 'Student Of The Year 2', I did not even think that I will get another film offer so soon. So for me, it is surreal."

Tara is expecting "honest" reviews over "just good words".

"For me, it is better to know where I am falling short as an Let the criticism come and I hope to take them in the best way possible."

Constructive criticism, Mohan said, always helps new talent.

"When you are an established star, the review does not matter, but box office numbers do. is an example of that. For years, Salman's fans have gone to the theatre to watch his style and no matter what critics say, his films do good business."

