14.5% Indian companies could not detect any cyber attack in 2018: Report

Nearly 14.5 per cent of Indian companies could not detect any cyber attacks last year as and Information and (ICT) companies detected most attacks globally, a new report said on Tuesday.

According to cyber provider F-Secure, there was a significant increase in attack traffic in the latter half of 2018.

"While attacks are increasing, it seems many companies are struggling with incident detection. Nearly 22 per cent of companies did not detect a single attack in 2018 globally," said the report.

"Today's threats are completely different from 10 or even 5 years ago. Preventative measures and strategies won't stop everything any more, so I've no doubt that many of the companies surveyed don't have a full picture of what's going on with their security," said Leszek Tasiemski, Vice President of Cyber Product (Research & Development), at F-Secure.

The F-Secure survey found that 20 per cent of respondents detected a single attack during the last 12-month period and 31 per cent detected 2-5 attacks.

F-Secure's detection and detected 15 threats in a single month at a company with 1,300 endpoints and seven threats in a single month at a company with 325 endpoints.

