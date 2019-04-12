How Jeremy Renner avoids giving spoilers

Actors and have found a fun way to avoid spoilers as they promote "Avengers: Endgame" during the film's press tour.

When the stopped by "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Wednesday, explained that promoting the upcoming "Avengers" film has been difficult because they can't talk about it, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Kimmel then shared a photograph that previously posted on his account of a movie poster for a fake film called "50 Year Old Virgins". Renner and Rudd embraced each other in the image, which said that the film is currently in theatres.

"Paul and I decided during the part of this press tour to make up a movie that we're in that we actually could talk about," he explained.

"So we're 50-year-old virgins and we can speak about that all you want."

The host asked if they made up anecdotes from the set to discuss while doing publicity. "We can just kind of make that up," he said. "We played ping pong a lot. We're champions, the 50-year-old virgins."

"Avengers: Endgame" is the culmination of over 20 Marvel movies, and wraps up 10 years of storytelling. The film is a continuation of "Avengers: Infinity War". Star Movies is hosting an 'Avengers Pop Up' on April 20 and 21 on their channel, which will air "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers" before the release of "Avengers: Endgame", which will open on April 26.

