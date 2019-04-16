HTC apps to return to Play Store after hiatus

After a brief hiatus, applications are set to make a comeback to the Play Store.

According to the handset maker, the apps were removed in order to comply with the latest Play policy.

"Applications will be republished over the coming weeks as we deploy new updates. Below is a list of apps confirmed to be re-published and target dates (subject to change). We are continuing to review additional apps but have prioritised the below based on usage," the Police reported late on Monday.

The affected apps included Mail, Sense Home, RE (for the company's old standalone camera), People, among others.

The Taiwanese maker had a rough 2018 when its revenue dropped to an all-time low.

According to the handset maker's year-end 2018 numbers, took in just NT$23.74 billion (or $770 million) during 2018, the lowest in all its years as a public company.

A year ago, rumour mills were abuzz that giant would acquire HTC but the former ended up just buying team in a $1.1 billion deal.

According to the deal, over 2,000 HTC engineers moving over to Google.

and VR division were reportedly not affected, but a substantial majority of the R&D team went on to join Google.

--IANS

ksc/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)