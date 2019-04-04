Google Duplex coming on non-Pixel phones

Google's voice-calling robot service, Duplex is soon arriving on other than the company's own phones.

Duplex is a feature within the and allows you to book reservations through the phone.

According to Cnet, Duplex is arriving on more non- devices and for the first time, offer cross-platform support for iPhones in the US.

The mimics human speech and currently only supports restaurant reservations. Businesses have an option to opt out from receiving automated calls.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)