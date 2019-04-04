Google Duplex coming on non-Pixel phones

Google's voice-calling robot service, Duplex is soon arriving on smartphones other than the company's own Pixel phones.
Google Duplex is a feature within the Google Assistant and allows you to book reservations through the phone.
According to Cnet, Google Duplex is arriving on more non-Pixel Android devices and for the first time, offer cross-platform support for iPhones in the US.
The technology mimics human speech and currently only supports restaurant reservations. Businesses have an option to opt out from receiving automated calls.
