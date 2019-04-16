Oppo to launch new smartphone in India next week

Chinese maker is launching a new in in the highly competitive Rs 10,000-price segment.

The upcoming smartphone, called A5s, will arrive next week in the country, industry sources told IANS on Tuesday.

The phone sports a waterdrop screen and houses a 4230mAh battery.

The company in March launched two smartphones, "F11" and "F11 Pro," starting at Rs 19,990.

The F11 with a 6.5 inch waterdrop screen is coupled with 4GB and 128GB internal storage.

Priced at Rs 24,990, the F11 Pro sports 48MP+5MP dual rear sensors for low-light photography and has a 16MP pop-up selfie camera mechanism.

--IANS

na/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)