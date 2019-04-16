Google's Pixel 3a, 3a XL launch date revealed

The much-anticipated mid-rangers from -- the 3a and 3a XL could launch on May 7, said the company's own store page.

A teaser poster on Store stated: "On May 7, something big is coming to the universe" that also happens to coincide with the first day of the I/O conference.

The teaser also added: "Help is on the way" and "the power is in your hands".

Meanwhile, prices of Google's upcoming mid-range 3a and 3a XL have been leaked; they are likely to cost 649 (approximately Rs 33,767) and 799 (about Rs 41,571), respectively.

The prices of Pixel 3a, (codenamed Sargo) and Pixel 3a XL (codenamed Bonito) were tipped on social news aggregation and discussion website Reddit late on Monday.

