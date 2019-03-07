Huawei files lawsuit against US government

Chinese on Thursday announced that it has filed a lawsuit against the US government, challenging a law that bans federal agencies from buying the company's products.

The company said that it has filed the lawsuit in Texas, where its American headquarters are located. It asks a US federal court to overturn part of a provision in the National Defence Authorization Act, which was signed by last August, reported.

alleges that a portion of the law violates the US Constitution by singling out an individual or group for punishment without trial.

"This ban not only is unlawful, but also restricts from engaging in fair competition, ultimately harming US consumers," Huawei told the media on Thursday morning the company's headquarters in the Chinese city of

The legislation specifically forbids government agencies from using technology from Huawei and its smaller Chinese rival,

"The US Congress has repeatedly failed to produce any evidence to support its restrictions on Huawei products," Guo said.

"We are compelled to take this legal action as a proper and last resort."

Thursday's announcement comes after a on Wednesday ruled that Huawei Meng Wanzhou's initial extradition hearing will take place on May 8.

Meng faces fraud charges in the US, where an indictment unveiled in January accused her of deceiving banks into approving transactions that may have violated unilateral US sanctions against Iran.The lawsuit is Huawei's most aggressive move yet to fight back against US claims that the Chinese and telecom equipment maker's technologies pose a global security threat, said.

Huawei is one of China's biggest tech firms and a key in the global rollout of super-fast Its compete globally with those of and

It describes itself as an employee-owned company and denies any of the products pose a security risk.

The has been urging allies to ban or restrict Huawei products from their 5G networks, citing spying concerns but without providing clear evidence.

and the UK are deciding what kinds of restrictions to impose on Huawei equipment. banned the company from providing technology for its last year.

US prosecutors have also filed criminal charges against Huawei in and states.

Last week, the company pleaded not guilty in to charges that it tried to steal trade secrets from

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)