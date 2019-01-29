U.S. unseals indictments against China's Huawei and CFO Wanzhou

(Reuters) - The unsealed two indictments on Monday against China's Technologies Co Ltd, several of its subsidiaries and its Meng Wanzhou, in a pair of cases accusing the company of everything from and wire fraud to obstructing justice and conspiring to steal trade secrets from T-Mobile US Inc.

The charges add to pressure on Huawei, the world's biggest equipment maker, from the U.S. government, which is trying to prevent American companies from buying routers and switches and pressing allies to do the same.

