U.S. unseals indictments against China's Huawei and CFO Meng Wanzhou

Reuters  |  WASHINGTON 

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department unsealed two indictments on Monday against China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, several of its subsidiaries and its chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, in a pair of cases accusing the company of everything from bank and wire fraud to obstructing justice and conspiring to steal trade secrets from T-Mobile US Inc.

The charges add to pressure on Huawei, the world's biggest telecommunications equipment maker, from the U.S. government, which is trying to prevent American companies from buying Huawei routers and switches and pressing allies to do the same.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 03:22 IST

