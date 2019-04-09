Huawei 'open' to selling 5G technology to Apple

Chinese smartphone-maker could be considering selling its high powered 5G-enabled modems and chipsets to Apple, according to

"A source with knowledge of the situation has confirmed that is now 'open' to selling its ' Balong 5000' chipsets, but only to Apple," Engadget reported on Monday.

So far, the company has refrained from selling the advanced processors and modems it uses on its mobile portfolio to other competitors.

Launched in January, Huawei's " Balong 5000" was introduced as the world's most powerful and the first that fully supports both, Non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) 5G network architectures.

"Huawei's surprising change of heart only really matters because appears to be in a tough spot with its sole supplier, The chipmaker currently provides the that go into all current iPhones and and it said late last year that its 5G-ready 'XMM 8160' modems would be available for its customers in the second half of 2019," the report said.

However, citing an an anonymous source, recent claimed that has "lost confidence" in after the chipmaker failed to meet certain development deadlines.

Besides, Apple's ongoing legal battles with US-based chip-maker also gives the edge to sell its technologies to the iPhone-maker without having to face tough competition.

However, it is also worth noting that the US considers Huawei a security threat because of its close link with the

Not only has the banned their federal agencies from using Huawei products, but it has also been encouraging other countries to refrain from using Huawei's with their

But the "Balong 5000" seems like the kind of chip would need. It supports both sub-6 and mmWave 5G networks, and is backward compatible with 2G, and 4G LTE networks.

This would give Apple the ability to build an that would support built off of existing 4G infrastructure, as well as the "standalone" that will follow, the report added.

As explained by the company earlier, the Balong chipset, which is currently for Huawei's internal use only, is mainly intended to support Huawei's smart products, such as Internet of Things (IoT) products and phones including Huawei's "Mate 20X" and foldable "Mate X"

