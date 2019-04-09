YouTube Music celebrates success in India

In celebration of hitting 3 million downloads in less than a week, Music hosted a music night with the music fraternity.

Artists including Taufiq Qureshi, Akriti Kakkar, Alka Yagnik, Anirudh Ravichander, Badshah, and performed at the celebration here on Monday.

International music sensation also surprised the audience with his performance.

"Our tremendous scale and reach is why many talented artists and creators across come to to share their voice with the world," said Susan Wojcicki, of

"It's why we're seeing artists connect with fans from to and everywhere in between."

Wojcicki noted that by 2020, it is expected that 500 million in will consume both, for entertainment, sharing and learning.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with artists and labels to grow faster and go further," said Lyor Cohen, of Music for YouTube.

Other senior executives from music labels and prominent personalities from the Indian music fraternity such as also marked their presence in YouTube Music's celebration.

To take on other music streaming platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, Music, JioSaavn and Gaana, YouTube launched its paid service called YouTube Premium and its music streaming app, YouTube Music, in earlier in March.

YouTube Premium, that costs Rs 129 a month, also includes membership to YouTube Music Premium, offering users ad-free services, background play and offline download feature.

