5G smartphones likely to hit market in April

Seoul 

Premium smartphones that run on a 5G network are expected to hit the market in April, a few weeks later than their original release schedule, due to problems with parts supply and test runs, industry sources have said.

Samsung Electronics Co. is expected to release its 5G version of the Galaxy S10 either early next month or in mid-April, with LG Electronics Inc also forecast to sell the V50 ThinQ that supports 5G networks around mid-April, according to the sources, yonhap news agency reported late on Monday.

Samsung Electronics unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S10, along with a 5G variant during its Unpacked events held simultaneously in San Francisco and London last month.

LG Electronics introduced its first 5G smartphone with a detachable secondary screen at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona last month.

Tue, March 05 2019. 18:46 IST

